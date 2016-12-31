× Plow truck driver strikes man tending to dog hit by car on Ottawa County Road

BLENDON TWP., Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s office says a man suffered moderate injuries after he was hit by a plow truck while tending to his dog who was hit by a car.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Friday on Bauer Road at 72nd avenue.

Deputies say the victim, a 33-year-old Hudsonville resident, was in the middle of Bauer Road trying to get his dog out of the street after it was hit by a car.

The driver of a pick up truck with a plow on it was driving westbound on Bauer Road, saw the victim and his dog, but couldn’t avoid them.

That victim was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in what police are calling stable condition.

Deputies say the victim was in the middle of the road and was wearing dark clothing.

The driver of that truck, a 53-year-old Hudsonville resident, was uninjured in the crash.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this investigation.