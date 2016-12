× Two men killed, others wounded in shooting outside of Meek Mill concert

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A total of four men were shot, two fatally, outside a Connecticut concert venue where rapper Meek Mill was performing

Police say the shots were fired late Friday night as the concert was coming to an end.

No one inside the concert venue was hurt in the shooting.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

The names of the two victims have not yet been released.