Western Michigan gifts from the Cotton Bowl

DALLAS, TX--The Cotton Bowl Classic is quickly approaching. Western Michigan and Wisconsin will meet Monday afternoon.

Fox 17's Jason Hutton is live in Dallas with a look at some of the major perks of playing in a New Years Six bowl game.

The Cotton Bowl has great history. Between Texas and Notre Dame to Texas and Penn State and also Texas and Alabama. It’s quite an honor for Western Michigan to be associated with everything the Cotton Bowl has meant for 81 years…

But something else that makes this bowl standout is the hospitality. Western has raved about the way it has been treated since it arrived on Monday.

The team went to the Cowboys-Lions game and the Dallas Maverick's game. Cedric the Entertainer performed for them, they saw a speed painter draw Muhammad Ali. However, the Cotton Bowl is best known for the 'swag' that its participants receive--including an Apple Watch.

 

