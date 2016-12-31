Woman sought after man is shot in the foot in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Public Safety unit night

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are looking for a woman believed to have shot a man in Kalamazoo at midday Saturday.

At 11:18 a.m. Saturday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to the 1900 block of South Westnedge Avenue after a man walking in the area called 9-1-1 reporting that a white male had been shot in the parking lot of a nearby hotel and walked from the area.  Public Safety officer Larison Stuglik located a 48-year-old Vicksburg man a short distance from the scene and learned that he had been shot in the foot, suffering only a minor injury.

Life EMS paramedics treated and released the victim.

Investigators collected evidence at the scene corroborating victim and witness statements.  Witnesses described the suspect in this case as a black woman in her 40s with a thin build accompanied by a black woman in her 20s with a large Afro hairstyle.  No further description was given  to police and the suspect has not been identified.

Police do not believe this incident was a random shooting posing a risk to the public.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is being asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or at http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com on the Web.

 

