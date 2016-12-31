× Wyoming dispute escalates into strangulation and shooting

WYOMING, Mich. — Three people were injured during a domestic dispute that involved a shooting and strangulation early Saturday morning.

At 4:25 a.m. Saturday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety was dispatched to an active domestic dispute that involved a shooting in the 3500 block of Goodman Avenue SW. A 21-year-old suspect from Wyoming was shot once in the shoulder. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has since has been taken to the Kent County Correctional Facility and is being lodged on a charge of felonious domestic assault / strangulation.

After further investigation at the scene, it was determined that the suspect was actively attacking and choking a 20-year-old woman from Wyoming. The suspect pursued the woman and also assaulted a 66-year-old man from Wyoming in the home as well.

The two victims were able to lock themselves in a bedroom but the suspect kicked down the bedroom door in an attempt to assault the two further. The suspect began to assault the two and it was at this point that the 66-year-old man was able to retrieve a handgun and fired one shot into the suspect’s shoulder.

The 20-year-old woman and 66-year-old man both also received non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case.

Wyoming Public Safety detectives continue with their investigation into the shooting. Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.