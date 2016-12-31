Police: Man shot after domestic dispute escalates

WYOMING, Mich. — A man who was shot in the shoulder early Saturday morning is now facing assault charges after police say he was choking a woman prior to being shot.

At 4:25 a.m. Saturday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety was dispatched to an active domestic dispute that involved a shooting in the 3500 block of Goodman Avenue SW. A 21-year-old suspect from Wyoming was shot once in the shoulder. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has since has been taken to the Kent County Correctional Facility and is being lodged on charges of felonious domestic assault and strangulation.

Police later determined the suspect had been choking a 20-year-old woman from Wyoming. Police said the suspect also assaulted a 66-year-old man from Wyoming in the home as well.

The two victims were able to lock themselves in a bedroom but the suspect kicked down the bedroom door, according to investigators.

Police said it appeared that after the suspect got into the bedroom the 66-year-old man was able to get his hands on a gun and fire one shot into the suspect’s shoulder.

The 20-year-old woman and 66-year-old man both also received non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case.

Wyoming Public Safety detectives continue with their investigation into the shooting. Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.