2 killed in Isabella County when driver runs stop sign

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa Township on Saturday night.

At 10:48 p.m. Saturday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Broomfield Road and South Leaton Road. The investigation revealed that a 1999 Ford Contour was southbound on South Leaton Road north of East Broomfield Road with two occupants when its driver disregarded the stop sign at that intersection and hit the driver side of a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria that was eastbound on East Broomfield Road with five occupants.

Both occupants of the 1999 Ford Contour — a 63-year-old man and a 57- year-old woman, both from Centerline, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said it was unknown if alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

MSP troopers were assisted at the scene by the Saginaw-Chippewa Tribal Police Department, the Saginaw-Chippewa Tribal Fire Department, the Shepherd Tri-Township Fire Department, MMR and Isabella County Central Dispatch.