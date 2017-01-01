3 fugitives sought from Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —The U.S. Marshal Service, the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Wyoming Police Department are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of three wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.
The three are as follows:
STERLING, Michael Cornelius
- B/M Age 27 6’02” 160 lbs Brown eyes, black hair
- Tattoos: left arm – scroll with bible verse
- Deformities: right hand, pinky and ring fingers are deformed
- Priors: Assault, Burglary, Larceny, Armed Robbery
- LNA – Halfway house in Grand Rapids until 12/10/2016
- 1700 block of Silver Ave. SE, Grand Rapids
- Charge: Escape/Walk Away from a Halfway House
- DOW: 12/10/2016
- Agency: US Marshals
STRONG, Damierrio Monteco
- B/M Age 20 6’00” 175 lbs Brown eyes, black hair
- Tattoos: none
- Priors: None
- LNA – 1900 block of Prairie Parkway, Wyoming, MI
- Charge: Burglary – Forced Entry, Residential
- DOW: 06/09/2016
- Agency: Wyoming Police Department
WADE, Jason Michael
- W/M Age 39 5’07” 145 lbs Brown eyes, brown hair, may be bald
- Tattoos: right eye, “FELON” – neck,
- AKA: Jason TALLMAN
- Priors: Burglary, Assault
- LNA – 1300 block of Fuller Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI
- Charge: Multiple counts – Criminal Sexual Conduct/Person Under age 13
- DOW: 11/03/2016
- Agency: Grand Rapids Police Department