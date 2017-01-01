3 fugitives sought from Grand Rapids area

Posted 2:49 PM, January 1, 2017, by , Updated at 03:06PM, January 1, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —The U.S. Marshal Service, the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Wyoming Police Department are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of three wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.

The three are as follows:

Michael Cornelius Sterling

Michael Cornelius Sterling

STERLING, Michael Cornelius

  • B/M    Age 27         6’02”   160  lbs     Brown eyes, black hair
  • Tattoos:  left arm – scroll with bible verse
  • Deformities:  right hand, pinky and ring fingers are deformed
  • Priors:   Assault, Burglary, Larceny, Armed Robbery
  • LNA –    Halfway house in Grand Rapids until 12/10/2016
  • 1700 block of Silver Ave. SE, Grand Rapids
  • Charge:  Escape/Walk Away from a Halfway House
  • DOW:  12/10/2016
  • Agency: US Marshals

 

Damierrio Monteco Strong

Damierrio Monteco Strong

STRONG, Damierrio Monteco

  • B/M       Age 20          6’00”   175 lbs     Brown eyes, black hair
  • Tattoos:  none
  • Priors:  None
  • LNA –  1900 block of Prairie Parkway, Wyoming, MI
  • Charge:  Burglary – Forced Entry, Residential
  • DOW:  06/09/2016
  • Agency: Wyoming Police Department

 

 

Jason Michael Wade

Jason Michael Wade

WADE, Jason Michael

  • W/M       Age 39          5’07”   145 lbs     Brown eyes, brown hair, may be bald
  • Tattoos:  right eye, “FELON” – neck,
  • AKA:  Jason TALLMAN
  • Priors:  Burglary, Assault
  • LNA –  1300 block of Fuller Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI
  • Charge:  Multiple counts – Criminal Sexual Conduct/Person Under age 13
  • DOW:  11/03/2016
  • Agency: Grand Rapids Police Department

