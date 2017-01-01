3 fugitives sought from Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —The U.S. Marshal Service, the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Wyoming Police Department are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of three wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.

The three are as follows:

STERLING, Michael Cornelius

B/M Age 27 6’02” 160 lbs Brown eyes, black hair

Tattoos: left arm – scroll with bible verse

Deformities: right hand, pinky and ring fingers are deformed

Priors: Assault, Burglary, Larceny, Armed Robbery

LNA – Halfway house in Grand Rapids until 12/10/2016

1700 block of Silver Ave. SE, Grand Rapids

Charge: Escape/Walk Away from a Halfway House

Escape/Walk Away from a Halfway House DOW: 12/10/2016

Agency: US Marshals

STRONG, Damierrio Monteco

B/M Age 20 6’00” 175 lbs Brown eyes, black hair

Tattoos: none

Priors: None

LNA – 1900 block of Prairie Parkway, Wyoming, MI

Charge: Burglary – Forced Entry, Residential

Burglary – Forced Entry, Residential DOW: 06/09/2016

Agency: Wyoming Police Department

WADE, Jason Michael