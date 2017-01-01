× Final week means NFL doubleheaders for everyone — your Week 17 Guide

FOX 17 – It’s the last week of the regular season and it is New Year’s Day, so that means LOTS of football!

Both FOX and CBS get doubleheaders to wrap up the season, mainly due to no Thursday, Saturday or Monday night games this week. The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers battle for the NFC North title was “flexed” by the NFL to Sunday night on NBC.

Here on FOX 17, that means you’ll get to see the final game of the season for the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings at 1:00pm and then, a game with playoff implications for the Lions, the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins at 4:25pm.

On CBS, the early game will feature Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts broadcasting the New England Patriots at the Miami Dolphins while the late CBS game will have Jim Nantz and Phil Simms calling the Oakland Raiders at the Denver Broncos.

Thanks to 506sports.com for all the information this season.