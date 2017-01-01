× New lawmaker joins lieutenant governor-husband in Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The wife of Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is joining her husband in the Capitol as a state lawmaker from Ionia County.

Julie Calley, also a Republican, becomes the fourth member of her family to serve in the House. Public service is in her genes: Her mother just retired as a township trustee.

I administered the oath of office to my new state representative today at the family farm during the Powell family Christmas. First time I ever did a swearing in ceremony while not wearing shoes. And the first time I kissed the new state rep when we were finished. So proud of @calleyjulie. A photo posted by Brian Calley (@lgcalley) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:56pm PST

Brian Calley tells the Detroit Free Press that he doesn’t think their paths will cross much. Besides being lieutenant governor, he also presides over the state Senate and doesn’t have much contact with the House.

Brian Calley says he and his wife will disagree on some issues. He says they’ve “got plenty of experience working out conflict.”

Julie Calley says she wants to boost opportunities for workers in skilled trades.