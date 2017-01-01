Packers, Lions secure NFC playoff spots heading into match-up

Posted 7:48 PM, January 1, 2017
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the Superdome in New Orleans. (photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(AP) — The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions made the playoffs before they even kicked off Sunday night.

The Packers and Lions clinched spots when Washington lost at home to the New York Giants, 19-10. The Redskins were officially eliminated from postseason contention.

When the Giants-Redskins game ended, Lions fans roared at Ford Field while Detroit and Green Bay players were warming up. When the public-address announcer gave the final score, another round of cheers was heard.

Regardless of both teams securing playoff spots, Green Bay and Detroit still have a lot at stake Sunday night. The winner will take the NFC North, earning a home game next week, while the loser will settle for the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs.

