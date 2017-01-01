Puppies rescued in Muskegon Heights almost ready for adoption

Posted 3:42 PM, January 1, 2017, by , Updated at 03:43PM, January 1, 2017

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. —Four puppies and their mother are almost ready for adoption after being found abandoned in a snowstorm.

Mom, 'Merry' and her pups are currently in foster care. They were found almost three weeks ago in Muskegon Heights.

The terrier mix kept her four puppies alive by using her body heat before a staff member from Pound-Buddies in Muskegon rescued them. They were then taken to Canine Companions Rescue Center before being placed in a foster home.

According to operations manager Erica McCarthy, the puppies are doing very well and are getting healthy. Mom is doing great as well.

All of the puppies and their mom will be ready for adoption in a few weeks. If you're interested, you can fill out an application on the rescue center's website.

