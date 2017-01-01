× Thursday Calhoun County crash victim dies in hospital

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at midday Sunday announced that a 95-year-old man who was injured in a crash Thursday has died in the hospital.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies were called to a personal injury accident in the area of B Drive South and Sonoma Road. Investigation at the scene indicated that a 33-year-old woman from Leroy Township was traveling eastbound on B Drive South when she lost control of her vehicle, which crossed the center line and then struck an oncoming westbound vehicle.

A 95-year-old Leroy Township man, who was a passenger in the second vehicle, was transported to Bronson Hospital in Battle Creek to be treated for injuries sustained in the accident. On Friday, Bronson Hospital advised that the man had died as a result of possible injuries from the accident.

The 33-year-old woman who was driving the first vehicle had walked away from the accident prior to the arrival of deputies. This person was identified during the original investigation. She has since been located and questioned regarding the crash.

The accident is still under investigation by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.