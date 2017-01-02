8-year-old stands in front of mom as estranged husband knifes family

Posted 9:31 AM, January 2, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for a man they say broke into his estranged wife’s home early Friday morning and seriously injured her and her young daughter with a knife.

KCTV reports that officers around 1:45 a.m. responded to Scarritt Avenue and Lawndale Avenue in response to a break-in and cutting.

The woman at the home had serious lacerations to her hands and arms, along with a cut on the left side. Her 8-year-old daughter — who stood between her mother and the assailant during the assault — received minor injuries, police said.

The mother’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Shortly after the cutting, police described both the mother’s and her daughter’s conditions as serious but stable. The estranged husband is not in custody, and police have not released his name or a description of him.

