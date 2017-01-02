Autopsy set for decomposed body found in Detroit garage

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say an anthropologist will perform an autopsy on a severely decomposed body found inside a parked car in Detroit.

Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office spokesman Lloyd Jackson says a Michigan State University anthropologist is scheduled to conduct the autopsy Tuesday. He said Monday that medical examiners concluded an anthropologist will have to determine the gender, age, timing of death, and perhaps how the person died.

Police say a man interested in buying a house made the gruesome discovery Thursday in the home’s garage. Jackson described the bones as dark and leathery and covered in a sweater, shirt and pants.

Detroit police spokesman Dan Donakowski says tenants of the home told officers they never entered the garage because the landlord prohibited it. Donakowski had no further updates on Monday.