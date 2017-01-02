GRPD: Young man shot several times, suspect sought

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Monday evening sent a teenager to the hospital.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of Collins Ave SE, just north of Garfield Park. Police say a 17-year-old was shot several times in the neighborhood. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived, but they now say his injuries are life threatening.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police tried to track the suspect using a K-9 unit, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Grand Rapids police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.