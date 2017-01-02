GRPD: Young man shot several times, suspect sought

Posted 7:49 PM, January 2, 2017, by , Updated at 09:04PM, January 2, 2017
Shooting scene in the 1900 block of Collins Ave SE. Jan 2, 2017.

Shooting scene in the 1900 block of Collins Ave SE. Jan 2, 2017.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Monday evening sent a teenager to the hospital.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of Collins Ave SE, just north of Garfield Park. Police say a 17-year-old was shot several times in the neighborhood. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived, but they now say his injuries are life threatening.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police tried to track the suspect using a K-9 unit, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Grand Rapids police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s