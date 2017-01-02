Holland’s horseback riding cat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Fieldstone Farm in Holland teaches kids and adults to ride every day, but they have one very unique rider on their roster: Gumphrey the cat.

Meagan Hengst, head trainer at Fieldstone Farm, says "Gumphrey is the king of the farm."

With him sitting tall in the saddle, few would argue the title.

Born and raised on the farm, Gumphrey is a grey and white 13-year-old cat who enjoys horseback riding.

As a kitten Gumphrey would sit up on the fence watching Hengst ride around the arena. When she was done, she'd pick him up and put him the saddle.

Even when Hengst wasn't out with the horses, Gumphrey took it upon himself to mount up and practice.

"It was a cold winter day, he was about 2 years old, we looked out our house window and we saw him on one of the horse's backs in the pasture," Hengst said. "He did it all by himself out there."