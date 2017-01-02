Maintaining fitness resolutions in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It’s 2017 and it’s time to make new year resolutions. And the all too familiar one of staying in shape, seems to be near the top of the list.

People are flocking to the gym to start the year off on the right foot.

Going to the gym more or maintain a healthy lifestyle are very common new year goals many of us make. But it’s harder to keep those resolutions than it is to make them.

"One of the biggest things I would think is the goals that they make are smart goals," says Emily Zoeller, A certified fitness instructor at Planet Fitness. "So if you haven't been to the gym in a year, maybe try walking on the treadmill first, see how your body reacts to that."

Fitness instructors say there are ways to keep up the motivation all year long.

First don’t set the bar too high, set realistic goals. Losing 50 pounds in a week may sound great but it’s not going to happen.

The buddy system also works great. It motivates and holds you accountable.

"My roommate and I signed up together so we're having that accountability which has really been helpful," says Aby Eirmann, who uses the buddy system.

There are lots of apps that can help keep you on the right track.

And there are lots of creative ways you can motivate yourself.

"I actually took pictures of myself,” says Christel Praho, who wants to lose some weight. “Of my weight now and back then and plastered it in my bedroom and bathroom. And motivational quotes to help me stay focused."

It’s a good idea to set your goals and try your best to maintain them.