Person shot while sitting in car; police looking for suspects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person was shot while sitting in their car Monday night, Grand Rapids police say.

In the 1000 block of Calvin Ave SE around 8:45 p.m., police say a person sitting in their car on the street was shot at and hit. That 17-year-old person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they’re actively searching for two suspects in connection to this shooting.

This is the second shooting to happen in this area of Grand Rapids Monday night, though police say they’re not sure if they’re connected. The earlier incident sent a teenager to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot several times.

Anyone with information should call police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.