Teenager shot while sitting in car; police looking for suspects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenager was shot while sitting in their car Monday night, Grand Rapids police say.

In the 1000 block of Calvin Ave SE around 8:45 p.m., police say a man was sitting in his car on the street when he was shot in the side. The 17-year-old was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say two suspects are wanted in connection to this shooting. They got away in a dark colored sedan.

This is the second shooting to happen in this area of Grand Rapids Monday night, though police say they’re not connected. The earlier incident sent a teenager to the hospital after being shot several times. He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information should call police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.