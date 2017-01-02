Teenager shot while sitting in car; police looking for suspects

Posted 9:39 PM, January 2, 2017, by , Updated at 10:20PM, January 2, 2017
Shooting scene in the 1000 block of Calvin Ave SE. Jan 2, 2017.

Shooting scene in the 1000 block of Calvin Ave SE. Jan 2, 2017.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenager was shot while sitting in their car Monday night, Grand Rapids police say.

In the 1000 block of Calvin Ave SE around 8:45 p.m., police say a man was sitting in his car on the street when he was shot in the side. The 17-year-old was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say two suspects are wanted in connection to this shooting. They got away in a dark colored sedan.

This is the second shooting to happen in this area of Grand Rapids Monday night, though police say they’re not connected. The earlier incident sent a teenager to the hospital after being shot several times. He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information should call police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

1 Comment