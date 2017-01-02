Police: Man injured in Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Benton Harbor Police say a 31-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday in a shooting.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning in the parking lot of Smoke’s Lounge, 250 N. Fair Ave.

According to a release, the man is expected to recover. No other information has been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 269-927-0293.