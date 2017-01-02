Trump spokesman: President-elect wants more info on Russia

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: President-elect Donald Trump speaks at the DeltaPlex Arena, December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. President-elect Donald Trump is continuing his victory tour across the country. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer is defending cryptic comments by President-elect Donald Trump that he knows “things that other people don’t know” when it comes to allegations of Russian hacking.

Spicer tells Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” that Trump is getting national security briefings “on a daily basis” and “there doesn’t seem to be conclusive evidence” Russians were behind the hacking of Democratic emails during the election.

Spicer also dismissed on Monday a report released by the FBI and Homeland Security Department supporting the accusations against Russia, calling it a “how-to” manual on basic cybersecurity for Democrats.

In an interview on NBC’s “Today Show,” Spicer said President Barack Obama only punished Russia after Democrat Hillary Clinton lost the election and that the recent sanctions were politically motivated.

1 Comment

  • steve

    I’ve been reading and watching the news from several sources, and I have yet to see anybody give solid evidence of any hacking even occurring. The Democrats have been crying “foul” ever since Hillary lost, saying the hacking helped Trump. But the Democrats will say anything, true or false at any time. But then, I haven’t heard the Republicans denying anything either.

