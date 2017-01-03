Calvin Christian beats South Christian, 67-65

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Calvin Christian beat South Christian, 67-65 on Tuesday night. The Sailors led at halftime 34-32 but a 23-9 edge in the 3rd quarter gave Calvin a double digit lead heading into the 4th quarter.
