UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A very close call that could have become a family’s worst nightmare: a heavy dresser falling on top of a toddler who was playing with his twin brother. But in this case, the brother helped free the trapped boy. Reporter Sam Penrod spoke with the parents about the message they want us all to hear.
Caught on video: Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser
1 Comment
Roy
Why was there no clothes in the dresser or even on the floor was this aa put on