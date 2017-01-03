East Kentwood girls beat Muskegon, 67-29

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- The East Kentwood Lady Falcons beat the Muskegon Big Reds 67-29 on Tuesday night. The Falcons were lead by sophomore Alana Blackwell with 15 points and 7 assists. East Kentwood begins conference play Friday, January 6th at Grandville.
