While CDs will soon be obsolete, more than likely you still own tons of them. Even more likely is that they all have tons of scratches on them.

There's an easy solution to get those CDs to look shiny and like new again, and that's by cleaning them with toothpaste!

First, wash the CD with mild soap and water. Then rub the toothpaste on the CD in a circular motion.

Let the mixture sit on the CD for a few minutes, then rinse it off with cold water.

We know this sounds weird, but it works.