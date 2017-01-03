George W. Bush, Laura Bush, to attend Trump inauguration

Posted 1:31 PM, January 3, 2017, by
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 19: Former U.S. president George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Busy wait for the start of the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on September 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Mike Stone/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush will attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, the 43rd president’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

“President and Mrs. George W. Bush will attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony on January 20, 2017, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.,” the statement read. “They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power — a hallmark of American democracy — and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence.”

Previously, Jimmy Carter was the only former commander in chief who had publicly said he would attend Trump’s inauguration. Bush’s father, President George H.W. Bush, will not be attending due to his health, a spokesman has told CNN, and President Bill Clinton — whose wife, Hillary Clinton, lost to Trump in the general election — has not yet announced whether he will be there.

