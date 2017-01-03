× Greenville official’s ex-wife also charged with healthcare fraud

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Christine Reiss, 47, was charged this morning in 61st District Court with healthcare fraud.

Her ex-husband, Mark Reiss, is the Greenville public safety director. FOX 17 first reported Thursday evening that he faces the same charge, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

He’s accused of keeping Christine Reiss on his health insurance after the two divorced in 2014 and allegedly failed to tell his insurance provider about the divorce.

Mark Reiss hasn’t returned any calls for comment. According to public records, he bonded out of the Montcalm County Jail on Friday.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker is acting as a special prosecutor in the case because of Reiss’ position within Montcalm County. The 51-year-old has served as the Greenville public safety director since 2013.

The charge holds a maximum 4-year penalty if they’re convicted.