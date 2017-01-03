“Irena’s Vow” debuts January 12 through Jewish Theatre GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids has been rehearsing for weeks, now they're introducing the production of Irena's Vow to kick off the new year.

Irena's Vow, written by Dan Gordon, is set in September 1939 after Poland was invaded by Germany and the Soviet Union. The story is told by a Polish woman, Irena Gut, who risks her life to conceal a dozen Jews threatened by the Holocaust.

While it isn't the most light-hearted of stories, there are moments in the play that show a glimmer of hope and good times during a horrible situation.

Irena's Vow will be performed at GRCC Spectrum Theatre at the following dates:

January 12, 14, 19, & 21 at 8 p.m.

January 15 and 22 at 3 p.m.

To order tickets, visit jtgr.org.