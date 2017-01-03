SCHOOL DELAYS AND CLOSINGS

Learn about unusual beer and dessert pairings at Beer Explorers

Posted 12:54 PM, January 3, 2017, by

Learn how to pair beer with desserts at the Grand Rapids Public Museum's Beer Explorer series.

At Beer Pairings,  experts from Founders Brewing Company will guide visitors through the process on what makes certain beers and desserts taste good together. They'll also help find a combination that appeals to each visitor's tasting palate.

Beer Explorers will be on the first floor of the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Thursday, January 12 at 6 p.m. Admission includes general admission to the museum, plus three beer samples. There will also be a cash bar.

Tickets for the event cost $8 for members, and $18 for non-members.

To learn more about Beer Explorers and future events, visit grpm.org.

