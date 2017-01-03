Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News for NBC News

FOX news host Megyn Kelly looks on during the Republican Presidential debate sponsored by Fox News at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa on January 28, 2016. (Photo credit: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
(CNN) — Megyn Kelly will leave Fox News later this year and join NBC News.
The star primetime anchor who achieved national fame for her coverage of the 2016 presidential campaign will join NBC News in a new role, three sources with knowledge of the matter told CNNMoney.