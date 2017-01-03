Michigan man arrested for beating girlfriend and killing her donkey

Posted 5:01 PM, January 3, 2017, by
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man has been arrested for domestic violence and for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s pet donkey.

Olvydas Abromavieius, 50, of Union Pier, has been charged with a misdemeanor for domestic battery and a felony for domestic violence animal cruelty in Indiana.

La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called on Sunday to their residence for a  possible domestic disturbance.  When they arrived, they found both Abromavieius and his girlfriend to be intoxicated.  The girlfriend told them she had been beaten by Abromavieius.

While at the scene, a deputy found the donkey, Jack, with a gunshot wound to the head, near his eye.  The donkey died before medical help arrived.

Abromavieius was found to have a blood alcohol content of .30% and has not been processed further in the courts due to his high level of intoxication.  He is being held on a $1,505 bond.

 

