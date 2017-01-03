Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Western Michigan University Broncos played in the Cotton Bowl, but unfortunately fell short.

WMU lost to the Wisconsin Badgers 16 to 24, which was a matchup of two of the best teams in the country when it came to turnover margin.

The game saw only one turnover, and an interception by T.J. Edwards that set the Badgers up for the score that made it 24-10 in the fourth quarter.

However the Broncos still had a season to remember, and one fans won’t forget.

2. The start of a new year also means the beginning of a new session of congress.

The big topic on the top of many Republican lawmakers’ lists is repealing and replacing Obamacare.

President-elect Donald Trump made this a promise throughout his campaign, and reiterated in his New Year’s Speech.

The whole process of repealing and replacing the affordable care act will likely take a few years. Trump says the current system is unaffordable and doesn’t work.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says Democrats aren’t focused on helping Republicans replace Obamacare, but they want the people to “take a second look.”

3. After Samsung had the fiasco with Galaxy Note 7s catching fire, the company is looking to bounce back by introducing their new smartphone: the Galaxy A.

Samsung says it’s a low-cost alternative to its Galaxy S line. Unlike other Samsung smartphones, the new device is water and dust resistant.

It’s expected to launch in Russia in late January, but it’s unclear when it will debut in the U.S.

4. The Electric Forest Music Festival in Rothbury announced more headliners for 2017’s show.

Flume and Dillon Francis are the most recent acts to join the already long list of performers.

For the first time in its seven year history, the shows will take place over two weekends. The first is June22 through 25, and then it will pick back up on June 29 through July 2.

Tickets are on sale now at electricforestfestival.com.

5. No doubt you’ll see all sorts of head turning things at Electric Forest, but will you see a horseback riding cat?

Fieldstone Farm in Holland teaches kids and adults to ride every day, but they also have one very unique rider.

13-year-old Gumphrey, was born and raised at the farm, and as a kitten he would sit up on the fence watching his owner ride around the arena.

When she was done she’d pick him up and set him on the saddle. Eventually, he took it upon himself to mount up and practice alone.

Fox 17 was told Gumphrey even has a few different riding styles. Read the whole story here.