Mosque: Woman sent email day before making threats

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A mosque in Kentwood says the woman who said she would “blow something up” Monday had sent them a threatening email the day before.

Dr. Ali Metwalli, chairman at the At-Tawheed Islamic Center, says Kari Moss had sent a threatening email to the mosque Sunday under a different name. Metwalli says the person the email came from is the same name that Moss allegedly is known to go by. He says that message was discovered on Tuesday.

On Monday morning, Metwalli says Moss had approached people as they were leaving the mosque, demanding money and threatened that if she did not get it, she had a gun in her purse and would “blow something up.”

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says Kari Moss, 33, is being charged with making a false report of terrorism in connection to Monday’s incident, a possible 20-year felony if convicted. She is scheduled to be in court Wednesday.

Moss is currently lodged in the Kent County Jail.