One person dead in Ottawa County crash

HOLLAND TWP., Mich. – One person is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Ottawa County.

Eastbound business I-196 is closed at 104th Avenue due to the crash that happened at about 1:00pm.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says that it appears a pickup truck heading east on Business I-196 ran a red light and hit another vehicle in the driver’s side door that was heading north on 104th Avenue. That driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 10-year-old child was in the vehicle as well and was taken to Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Holland Hospital.

We’ll have more details when they become available.