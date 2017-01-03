× Report: Bed bug infestations rise in 2016 in Grand Rapids

ATLANTA – Grand Rapids is always on a list for something, but we’ve moved up five spots on one list that isn’t really an honor.

The Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek market is now 27th nationally for bed bugs, according to pest control company Orkin. The company made their rankings based on the number of treatments for bed bugs performed between December 1, 2015 and November 30, 2016.

The top three on the list were Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Chicago, in that order. Detroit came in 7th. The company says they treated bed bug infestations in all 50 states.

“Anyone can get bed bugs in their home. They are not a sign of uncleanliness. Bed bugs only need blood to survive. We have treated for bed bugs in everything from million dollar homes to public housing,” says Orkin Entomologist and Director of Technical Services Ron Harrison, Ph.D. He also said that bed bugs are a growing issue and were virtually unheard of ten years ago in the United States.

