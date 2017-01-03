Trump promises January 11 news conference

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has announced plans to hold his first news conference since winning the presidency.

The president-elect tweeted Tuesday night that he would have “a general news conference” on Jan. 11 in New York City. That’s just nine days before he’s set to be sworn into office.

Trump has already waited longer than any other president in the modern era to hold his first news conference. Most have held such events within days of their elections.

It’s been several months since Trump held a formal news conference, although he has answered questions from reporters as recently as last week.

Trump has previously teased news conferences that have not materialized. He failed to follow through after promising to talk to reporters about his plans to limit conflicts of interest in mid-December.