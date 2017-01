Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids Football Club will be starting a women's team for the 2017 season, and they're holding tryouts on Friday.

Players of all skills and experience are welcome to try out.

Tryouts will take place at the MVP Sports Spot, located on 3701 Lake Eastbrook Boulevard Southeast in Kentwood from 4 to 6 p.m.

Click here to register for tryouts.

If you're not interested in trying out for the team but still want to see both teams in action, visit grandrapidsfc.com.