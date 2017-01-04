Closings and Cancellations

14-year-old girl missing out of Greenville

Posted 1:24 PM, January 4, 2017, by , Updated at 01:35PM, January 4, 2017

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Public Safety officials are reporting a 14-year-old girl is missing Wednesday afternoon.

Kandi Marie Keene is reported to have left her home around 1:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning.  She was last seen wearing “a pink shirt, zebra print converse shoes and black frame glasses.”

Kandi has black hair, blue eyes and is 5 foot, 7 inches tall.

Kandis Marie Keene

Kandis Marie Keene (left)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Montcalm Central Dispatch at (989) 831-3500 or Greenville Public Safety at (616) 754-9161,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment