14-year-old girl missing out of Greenville

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Public Safety officials are reporting a 14-year-old girl is missing Wednesday afternoon.

Kandi Marie Keene is reported to have left her home around 1:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning. She was last seen wearing “a pink shirt, zebra print converse shoes and black frame glasses.”

Kandi has black hair, blue eyes and is 5 foot, 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Montcalm Central Dispatch at (989) 831-3500 or Greenville Public Safety at (616) 754-9161,