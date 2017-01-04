74-year-old grandmother armed with handgun shoots at suspect who broke into the WRONG home!

Posted 3:43 AM, January 4, 2017, by , Updated at 03:49AM, January 4, 2017

BOWIE COUNTY, TX — Police in Texas are trying to find an armed suspect who broke into the home of a 74-year-old grandmother. And, well, let’s just say he chose the wrong home to target! Domonique Benn has more in the video above.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s