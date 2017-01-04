BOWIE COUNTY, TX — Police in Texas are trying to find an armed suspect who broke into the home of a 74-year-old grandmother. And, well, let’s just say he chose the wrong home to target! Domonique Benn has more in the video above.
74-year-old grandmother armed with handgun shoots at suspect who broke into the WRONG home!
1 Comment
Now That's Funny!
She needs more range time. Several shots missed target.