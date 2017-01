KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Police say the body found Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Willie Crawford.

Crawford, 81, was reported missing in December from his home in the area of 52nd Street and Eastern Avenue.

Police say Crawford’s body was found in a small ravine in the 3100 block of 52nd Street at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The coroner’s office is listing Crawford’s cause of death as exposure. His body showed no signs of trauma, police said in a release.