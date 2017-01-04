Cedar Springs family battling cancer in their two boys

Closings and Cancellations

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. – A family is battling enormous odds after both boys have been diagnosed with cancer in the last year.

A fundraiser is underway Wednesday at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Alpine Avenue for the Ricker family of Cedar Springs.  15% of sales today goes to the Rickers.

A year ago, Brison Ricker was diagnosed with DIPG, a rare brain cancer with no cure.  Just last month, two days before Christmas, Preston was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Wednesday is also Brison’s birthday.

If you want to help, but can’t attend, click here for their GoFundMe page.

 

