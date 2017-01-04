Founders looks to put big American flag on top of GR brewery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Company is taking steps to get the city’s permission to permanently affix a large American flag to the roof of its existing restaurant space.

In an application submitted to the Planning Commission in November, the brewing company says the flag’s purpose will be to “help draw in local customers and out of town visitors to Founders Brewing and the other local establishments in the area.”

The city of Grand Rapids currently allows flags up to 40 square feet in size to be installed in public locations. The flag Founders is proposing would be 375 square feet, mounted on top of their existing building at 235 Grandville SW.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to look at a revised version of the proposal at their upcoming January 12th meeting.