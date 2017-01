GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a report of gunfire at a home in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.

The call came in around 9:17 p.m. about shots fired at a home near North Ave NE & Fernando; a neighborhood just north of the intersection of College Ave & Leonard.

Nobody is being reported as hurt at this point. Police say they located a subject nearby and are talking to him now.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 News has a crew heading to the sceneĀ