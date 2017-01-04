× Lowell Showboat closes

LOWELL, Mich. – The Lowell Showboat is closing down after 85 years of entertainment in Lowell.

In a press release from the City Manager Michael Burns and the Executive Director of the Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce, Liz Baker say that the current showboat, which was built in 1979, has served the city well, but has outlived its expected lifespan. They say they are closing the structure with the “health, safety and welfare of citizens” in mind.

This was the fifth version of the Lowell Showboat.

Volunteers are starting a “Rebuild the Lowell Showboat” committee and will be holding an informational meeting Thursday, January 19 at 7:00pm at City Hall for community input.