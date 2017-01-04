Macy’s to close 68 stores, including Battle Creek location

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Macy’s Inc. announced closures of 68 stores coming in 2017, including four in Michigan.

According to Business Insider, the store at the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek will be closing in the spring of 2017. Also closing in Michigan are stores in Harper Woods, Lansing and Westland, Michigan.

About 100 Macy’s were announced to be closing in August 2016. These stores are part of that announcement. There are currently 730 Macy’s stores, according to the company.

About 4,000 employees are expected to be affected nationwide.