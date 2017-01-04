Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers: No decision yet on future

Posted 8:57 AM, January 4, 2017, by
ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Jabrill Peppers #5 of the Michigan Wolverines watches the ball while playing the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 41-8.(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Jabrill Peppers #5 of the Michigan Wolverines watches the ball while playing the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 41-8.(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan star Jabrill Peppers says he hasn’t made a decision on his future.

After a report Tuesday on Forbes.com said he was heading to the NFL, a tweet calling the report “false” appeared on Peppers’ account. A subsequent tweet said: “This is going to be one of the hardest decisions in my life.”

Peppers, a junior linebacker, is credited with playing 15 positions this season. He missed the Orange Bowl after hurting his left hamstring. No. 6 Michigan lost to No. 10 Florida State 33-32.

Peppers finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2016.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment