Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers: No decision yet on future
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan star Jabrill Peppers says he hasn’t made a decision on his future.
After a report Tuesday on Forbes.com said he was heading to the NFL, a tweet calling the report “false” appeared on Peppers’ account. A subsequent tweet said: “This is going to be one of the hardest decisions in my life.”
Peppers, a junior linebacker, is credited with playing 15 positions this season. He missed the Orange Bowl after hurting his left hamstring. No. 6 Michigan lost to No. 10 Florida State 33-32.
Peppers finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2016.
1 Comment
Now That's Funny!
Injuries will end his footbal career and he’ll end up working at McDonalds.