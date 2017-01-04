Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A Michigan mom wants to get Meijer stores to remove candy and tabloid magazines from checkouts.

Jane Kramer started a petition on Change.org, hoping others will join her crusade. She says some of the magazine covers can contribute to body issues, or feature inappropriate cover material.

She also says the amount of junk food available as impulse buys is alarming.

In a statement to media outlets in Detroit, Meijer said it’s their goal to ensure their offerings appeal to a very broad and diverse customer base. They didn’t say if they’d look into modifying checkouts.

So far, Kramer’s petition has more than 600 signatures.

2. The brakes have been put on a billion dollar plan to build a Ford factory in Mexico.

The automaker says the plan is to focus on self-driving and electric technologies in the U.S. It’s a big move after Ford spent months defending its decision to move operations to Mexico.

The plan now is to invest $700 million in its flat-rock plant, creating a promised 700 new jobs.

This decision is very positive for local suppliers like Zeeland-based Gentex, and Safer Technology Solutions in Holland.

3. Check out some vintage rides at the Cars and Coffee Classic Car Show on Wednesday.

Lambert, Edwards, and associates is hosting the event before the cars head to the Detroit Auto Show.

Community members are also invited to bring their own classic cars.

The vehicles on display include a ’57 Nomad, a ’61 Chrysler 300, a ’66 Mustang, and a 1917 Crane Simplex Model 5 that was once owned by J.D. Rockefeller.

The show is happening until 11 a.m. at 47 Commerce Avenue.

4. Wayne State University just released a new list of neglected words that it wants to revive.

The group that puts it together is called The Word Warriors.

For the last nine years, the list has included 10 words that the group believes are some of the most expressive in the English language.

This year’s list includes:

Mugwump: a person who is aloof and independent.

Guttle: to eat or drink greedily and noisily.

Blithering: babbling, or senselessly talking.

Wayne State also accepts nominations for the list online.

5. All eyes are on a baby orangutan in Chicago.

The 2-week-old baby made her debut at the Tropic World in Brookfield Zoo on Tuesday.

She can be seen most morning clinging to her mother, Sophia.

She doesn’t have a name yet.